Kevin Spacey Can Kiss His Fortune Goodbye After Court Ruling

Kevin Spacey must pay for his crimes one way or another. According to The Guardian, the actor was fired from the Netflix hit series "House of Cards" back in 2017 after several production workers claimed Spacey created a hostile work environment. In addition, a former production assistant came forward and alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him while they were driving back to the "House of Cards" set.

"I was in a state of shock," the former employee said during an interview with CNN. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there." As a result, Netflix fired Spacey from the series and went as far as cancelling production for the actor's upcoming film "Gore," which was slated to release on the streaming platform. "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a rep said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Although it's been five years since Spacey was fired from "House of Cards," he now has to cough up a whole of money as a result of his disgraced actions.