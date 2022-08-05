Kevin Spacey Can Kiss His Fortune Goodbye After Court Ruling
Kevin Spacey must pay for his crimes one way or another. According to The Guardian, the actor was fired from the Netflix hit series "House of Cards" back in 2017 after several production workers claimed Spacey created a hostile work environment. In addition, a former production assistant came forward and alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him while they were driving back to the "House of Cards" set.
"I was in a state of shock," the former employee said during an interview with CNN. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there." As a result, Netflix fired Spacey from the series and went as far as cancelling production for the actor's upcoming film "Gore," which was slated to release on the streaming platform. "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a rep said in a statement obtained by NBC News.
Although it's been five years since Spacey was fired from "House of Cards," he now has to cough up a whole of money as a result of his disgraced actions.
Kevin Spacey now has a debt of over $30 million
According to CBS News, Kevin Spacey must find a way to come up with more than $30 million to pay the creators of "House of Cards" because they were forced to abruptly fire him as a direct result of his sexual harassment allegations. Although the "Wiseguy" actor has denied the former production assistant's claims, MRC — the media company responsible for "House of Cards" — claimed Spacey violated his contract and cut ties with him, resulting in the series having to condense its last season.
A Los Angeles judge made a decision in favor of MRC noting that Spacey and his legal team "fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case" and "do not demonstrate that the damages award was so utterly irrational that it amounts to an arbitrary remaking of the parties' contracts."
This also isn't the first time Spacey has found himself embroiled in a sexual harassment allegation. Back in 2017, actor Anthony Rapp shared his traumatic encounter with Spacey from back in the '80s when Rapp was only 14, per BuzzFeed News. Since then, over 30 individuals have recounted a similar experience, and Spacey now faces a felony sexual assault charge to which he has pleaded not guilty, according to HuffPost.