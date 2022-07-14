Kevin Spacey's Legal Issues Are Only Just Beginning

Kevin Spacey's legal troubles in the U.K. began in May 2022 when authorities from the Crown Prosecution Service announced that, following an investigation by Metropolitan Police, the actor would face criminal charges. Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, confirmed that Spacey would be charged with "four counts of sexual assault against three men" and "one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." The incidents reportedly occurred in London in 2005, 2008, and 2013, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey addressed the charges by maintaining his innocence. He told "Good Morning America" exclusively, "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence." Indeed, he arrived at London's Westminster Magistrates court in June to hear a judge grant him bail and set his first hearing for July 14. On that day, the disgraced actor appeared at London's Old Bailey and, per BBC, he pleaded not guilty to all five charges. Spacey's trial is now set for June 6, 2023, and is expected to last three to four weeks, according to the outlet. In the meantime, he's trying to make a comeback with "Peter Five Eight," which released its first trailer in May 2022 and was dubbed "laughably amateurish" by Paste.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).