Kevin Spacey's Legal Issues Are Only Just Beginning
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Kevin Spacey's world imploded in October 2017 when Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual misconduct. Speaking with BuzzFeed, the television and Broadway actor alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him when he was just 14. This startling revelation inspired others to come forward with their own stories. As CNN reported that November, eight "House of Cards" staffers had accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault and, eventually, more than 30 men spoke out against him.
Following Rapp's initial interview, Spacey took to Twitter to issue a (sort of) apology, saying he didn't remember the incident. He also used the tweet to come out as gay. The timing caused an uproar. Celebrities slammed Spacey for coming out amid the allegations and soon, Spacey was canceled. Jump to December 2018, when he faced his first criminal charge, plus a civil lawsuit, for allegedly groping an 18-year-old in a Nantucket bar in 2016. However, the accuser dropped his civil suit in July 2019, per AP, and the sexual assault charge was also dismissed. In September 2019, another suit was dismissed when his accuser died. The first time he was found guilty by a court was in 2021 when Media Rights Capital, the studio producing "House of Cards," won its breach of contract lawsuit. Spacey was ordered to pay them $31 million.
These days, Spacey's new life includes a lot of hiding and isolation, but he is staging a shocking return to acting. All while he faces new disturbing charges from across the pond.
Kevin Spacey entered his plea in a London court
Kevin Spacey's legal troubles in the U.K. began in May 2022 when authorities from the Crown Prosecution Service announced that, following an investigation by Metropolitan Police, the actor would face criminal charges. Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, confirmed that Spacey would be charged with "four counts of sexual assault against three men" and "one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." The incidents reportedly occurred in London in 2005, 2008, and 2013, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Spacey addressed the charges by maintaining his innocence. He told "Good Morning America" exclusively, "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence." Indeed, he arrived at London's Westminster Magistrates court in June to hear a judge grant him bail and set his first hearing for July 14. On that day, the disgraced actor appeared at London's Old Bailey and, per BBC, he pleaded not guilty to all five charges. Spacey's trial is now set for June 6, 2023, and is expected to last three to four weeks, according to the outlet. In the meantime, he's trying to make a comeback with "Peter Five Eight," which released its first trailer in May 2022 and was dubbed "laughably amateurish" by Paste.
