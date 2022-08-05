Rosie O'Donnell Pushes Back On Her Daughter's Childhood Claims

Don't worry, nobody's in trouble. Rosie O'Donnell isn't mad, she's just disappointed. On her TikTok, O'Donnell's daughter Vivienne made some claims about what it was like growing up with O'Donnell as a mother — and now the comedian herself has pushed back. Moms and daughters, amirite?

"I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life 'normal,'" the teen said on her social media with a laugh. "No offense mom. No. That never happened." Vivienne went on to say that her mother didn't keep her children "informed" of certain things. "Once I would find out, she'd be like, 'Vivi, come on, you know that! Like, you know that,'" Vivienne said, imitating O'Donnell's voice. But Vivienne also said some nice things. "She has done so much for me, and I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she's not done is normal."

Of course, O'Donnell, who knows her way around a TikTok herself, had something to say to her daughter in response.