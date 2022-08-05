Selena Gomez Sparks Romance Rumors Once Again With Famous Film Producer

Selena Gomez's dating life had been fairly quiet since officially calling it quits with Justin Bieber for good in 2018. The "Only Murders in the Building" actor had been romantically linked to other stars such as The Weeknd, Zedd, and Nick Jonas, but has not officially had a beau since splitting from the Biebs.

In October 2021, rumors circulated online that Gomez was possibly dating Chris Evans. One fan account posted snaps of the pair leaving the same restaurant, sparking intrigue, per E! Those romantic whispers, however, turned out to be unfounded as the photos of the two stars leaving the restaurant were taken years apart. Earlier that year, the "Good For You" singer was spotted getting cozy with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Aaron Dominguez, and he became the target of online harassment. "I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don't want to date me!'" Gomez joked to the Los Angeles Times in March 2021 when discussing the negative reaction to the possible romance. "I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now," she told the outlet.

On multiple occasions, Gomez has been self-deprecating about her relationship status. "Last time I was single, I was 24, and the dating pool was everyone ... And now it's like, a shallow puddle," the singer mouthed in a TikTok posted in April. Months later, Gomez made a splash when she appeared to jump back into that dating pool with a film producer she has already been linked to.