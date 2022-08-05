Selena Gomez Sparks Romance Rumors Once Again With Famous Film Producer
Selena Gomez's dating life had been fairly quiet since officially calling it quits with Justin Bieber for good in 2018. The "Only Murders in the Building" actor had been romantically linked to other stars such as The Weeknd, Zedd, and Nick Jonas, but has not officially had a beau since splitting from the Biebs.
In October 2021, rumors circulated online that Gomez was possibly dating Chris Evans. One fan account posted snaps of the pair leaving the same restaurant, sparking intrigue, per E! Those romantic whispers, however, turned out to be unfounded as the photos of the two stars leaving the restaurant were taken years apart. Earlier that year, the "Good For You" singer was spotted getting cozy with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Aaron Dominguez, and he became the target of online harassment. "I honestly thought, 'No wonder guys don't want to date me!'" Gomez joked to the Los Angeles Times in March 2021 when discussing the negative reaction to the possible romance. "I'm actually grateful that I'm not involved with anyone right now," she told the outlet.
On multiple occasions, Gomez has been self-deprecating about her relationship status. "Last time I was single, I was 24, and the dating pool was everyone ... And now it's like, a shallow puddle," the singer mouthed in a TikTok posted in April. Months later, Gomez made a splash when she appeared to jump back into that dating pool with a film producer she has already been linked to.
Selena Gomez gets flirty on a yacht
Photos of Selena Gomez getting playful in the water just off a yacht with movie producer Andrea Iervolino were published August 3 by the Daily Mail. In the snaps, the "Spring Breakers" star was seen sitting on the edge of the yacht in Positano, Italy while Iervolino playfully pulled on her ankles. At one point, Gomez jumped into the water to splash the "Waiting for the Barbarians" producer, as the two were noticeably flirty with each other. The pair worked together in 2016 on the film "In Dubious Battle," and had been spotted together several times since.
Gomez and Iervolino spent time on a yacht together a year earlier in July 2021 over the long weekend. That time, the yacht named Leight Star was docked in Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail, but there were no flirtatious photos taken of the pair. A couple years earlier, the actor and producer were seen hanging out together in Italy around Gomez's birthday in 2019.
The singer also attended the Children's Hospital of Orange County prom in 2018 with this rumored beau. Although Gomez spent the majority of her time posing for snaps with attendees, keen-eyed fans noticed Iervolino was also in attendance, per Elle. In 2019, an insider said that Gomez and the producer were merely "good friends," but did not rule out a potential future romance. "Friends definitely wouldn't mind seeing her date someone like Andrea," the source told Hollywood Life at the time.