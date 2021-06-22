What Selena Gomez Just Said About Her Past Relationships

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her past romances and sharing an important message of self-love. Gomez hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to the dating game, and the multi-hyphenate hasn't been shy in the past about opening up about her struggles with "low self-esteem" (per WSJ Magazine).

In March 2020, Gomez spoke out about the title of her album and single "Rare" — which also went on to be what she titled her makeup collection, Rare Beauty — and how the term has played a part in her life, particularly when it comes to finding a partner. "Some days when I wake up and I'm annoyed, I'm like, 'I'm gonna be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, I know that there is someone for everybody," she told Genius.

She went on to discuss the meaning behind the song, explaining it was all about learning a person's worth in a relationship and was "a complete stance" against someone who refused to see how rare their partner is. "I'm not going to beg for you, I'm not going to let you make me cry. I'm not getting enough from you and you clearly don't realize that I'm hard to find," she said.

Gomez has since opened up even more about the term and how she feels it's helped her in her dating life and beyond.