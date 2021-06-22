What Selena Gomez Just Said About Her Past Relationships
Selena Gomez is getting candid about her past romances and sharing an important message of self-love. Gomez hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to the dating game, and the multi-hyphenate hasn't been shy in the past about opening up about her struggles with "low self-esteem" (per WSJ Magazine).
In March 2020, Gomez spoke out about the title of her album and single "Rare" — which also went on to be what she titled her makeup collection, Rare Beauty — and how the term has played a part in her life, particularly when it comes to finding a partner. "Some days when I wake up and I'm annoyed, I'm like, 'I'm gonna be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, I know that there is someone for everybody," she told Genius.
She went on to discuss the meaning behind the song, explaining it was all about learning a person's worth in a relationship and was "a complete stance" against someone who refused to see how rare their partner is. "I'm not going to beg for you, I'm not going to let you make me cry. I'm not getting enough from you and you clearly don't realize that I'm hard to find," she said.
Gomez has since opened up even more about the term and how she feels it's helped her in her dating life and beyond.
Selena Gomez admitted she felt 'cursed' with past boyfriends
Speaking to Vogue Australia, Selena Gomez candidly confessed she believes "most of [her] experiences in relationships have been cursed." She continued, "I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was [the word rare] for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."
Gomez also spoke more about the word — which she also has tattooed on her neck — and how it's helped her to better see her worth, particularly in relationships, romantic or otherwise. "It wasn't even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.' I think that my family, and my chosen family — I feel like I'm surrounded by real people," she added.
Gomez's relationship history isn't exactly much of a secret. She famously dated Justin Bieber on and off between 2010 and 2018 and has also been romantically linked to Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Zedd, and The Weekend.
Speaking to WSJ Magazine in January 2020, Gomez confirmed she'd been single for more than two years and was absolutely fine with that. She joked, "I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed." Hey, that sounds pretty good to us!