Kelly Dodd Spills The Tea On Who May Return To The Real Housewives

OG "Real Housewives" star Kelly Dodd said that Dorinda Medley and Phaedra Parks would return to the Bravo franchise, but not all the former Housewives got an invite. "This is what Dorinda just told me: They asked Tamra [Judge] back, they asked Taylor [Armstrong] back, they asked Phaedra [Parks] back, they're potentially going to ask Dorinda back, and they didn't ask Vicki [Gunvalson] back," Dodd said during an August 4 Instagram Live (via Page Six).

Bravo fans were already thrilled about Judge and Armstrong returning to "Real Housewives," so the news about Parks and Medley was epic. A source told Page Six, "Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on 'Ultimate Girls Trip.'" The source added, "She can't wait to get back in the mix on 'RHOC.'"

Medley starred in the "Real Housewives of New York City" and Parks in the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The two starred with Judge and Armstrong on Bravo's "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club," along with former "RHOC" star Vicki Gunvalson. After the "Ex-Wives Club" episodes aired, Medley criticized Gunvalson during a Twitter Spaces chat (via People). "She started right at the gate," the former "RHONY" star said. "She came in not really wanting to be there before the gates even opened!" Medley claimed Gunvalson bagged on her home immediately. Is there ever a "Real Housewives" event without drama?