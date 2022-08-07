The Tragic Death Of Magnum P.I. Star Roger E. Mosley

Roger E. Mosley, best known as helicopter pilot T.C. Calvin in "Magnum, P.I.," has died. The beloved 83-year-old actor's daughter Ch-a announced his passing on Facebook, writing, "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley' your 'T.C.' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully." Mosley's daughter continued, "We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all."

The original "Magnum, P.I." series starred Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum, as he solved crimes with his friends T.C. Calvin (Mosley) and Rick Wright (Larry Manetti). Mosley played the helicopter pilot for the iconic series' entire run, from 1980 to 1988. In 2019, Mosley guest-starred in the "Magnum, P.I." reboot series, playing Booky, a Vietnam vet, barber, and friend of the "new" T.C., played by Stephen Hill. After Mosley's guest appearance on the Magnum reboot, Hill told TV Line, "Roger and his beautiful wife Toni are proud of my take on the now-iconic character and expressed their enthusiasm to see me and my cast win." Hill told the outlet the actors exchanged gifts and signed autographs, saying, "The proverbial torch has been passed."

Here's a look back at the popular "Magnum, P.I." star's decades-long career.