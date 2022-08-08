Alec Baldwin Is Being Slammed For His Best Wishes Video To Anne Heche
On August 5, actor Anne Heche was involved in two ghastly car accidents in Los Angeles. The first crash was a daytime hit-and-run into a garage at an apartment complex. Subsequently, Heche sped her car and crashed into a home, causing it to burst into flames.
Heche was taken to an intensive care unit with "severe burns," per CNN. An insider told the outlet, "Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash." According to law enforcement officials, Heche might've been under the influence, per the Los Angeles Times. Hours before her car crashes, a now-deleted podcast clip featured Heche admitting she was going to town on a bottle of vodka, along with "wine chasers," per The New York Post. According to the outlet, Heche said, "I am rocked," talking about her "no good, very bad days." Heche's rep later claimed the podcast had actually been recorded days in advance.
According to a GoFundMe page for the homeowner, Lynne Mishele, the house was destroyed and "Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm." Sadly, Mishele "lost her entire lifetime of possessions." Currently, more than $50,000 has been raised. Meanwhile, celebrities are taking the heat for bringing their prayers and thoughts for Heche to social media. Alec Baldwin, who's had his own bout of career controversy thanks the tragic 2021 "Rust" shooting, was recently dragged for his stand on Heche.
People say Alec Baldwin should've addressed the homeowner
On August 7, Alec Baldwin posted an Anne Heche "best wishes" video on Instagram. He opened the video with a rant talking about their acting history, including their '90s film "The Juror." After complimenting Heche's talent, he sent his prayers to the actor, saying, "Everybody join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche."
Some people are outraged, implying that Baldwin's video was tone-deaf. One person commented, "She put lives in danger." "Dude she was literally SPEEDING AND INTOXICATED. SHES LUCKY SHE DIDNT KILL ANYONE!" another user remarked. Another person wrote, "Yes I hope she is okay but hey how about saying my thoughts are with those who nearly killed also cmon Alec." In the comments section, many echoed these serious sentiments about the situation, criticizing Baldwin for not addressing Lynne Mishele. They also honed in on the accident's aftermath and potential for even more tragedy for the homeowner.
Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, told People Mishele "was extremely fortunate" to not have injuries. Her pets were in stable condition, as well. He also explained that Mishele "was in shock" as she witnessed him and a couple other neighbors trying to move everyone out of the house safely. Bernstein said, "I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'" It appears that the outcome could've been much worse.