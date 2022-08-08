Alec Baldwin Is Being Slammed For His Best Wishes Video To Anne Heche

On August 5, actor Anne Heche was involved in two ghastly car accidents in Los Angeles. The first crash was a daytime hit-and-run into a garage at an apartment complex. Subsequently, Heche sped her car and crashed into a home, causing it to burst into flames.

Heche was taken to an intensive care unit with "severe burns," per CNN. An insider told the outlet, "Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash." According to law enforcement officials, Heche might've been under the influence, per the Los Angeles Times. Hours before her car crashes, a now-deleted podcast clip featured Heche admitting she was going to town on a bottle of vodka, along with "wine chasers," per The New York Post. According to the outlet, Heche said, "I am rocked," talking about her "no good, very bad days." Heche's rep later claimed the podcast had actually been recorded days in advance.

According to a GoFundMe page for the homeowner, Lynne Mishele, the house was destroyed and "Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm." Sadly, Mishele "lost her entire lifetime of possessions." Currently, more than $50,000 has been raised. Meanwhile, celebrities are taking the heat for bringing their prayers and thoughts for Heche to social media. Alec Baldwin, who's had his own bout of career controversy thanks the tragic 2021 "Rust" shooting, was recently dragged for his stand on Heche.