Chrissy Teigen Responds To New Accusations About Her Teeth

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to sharing (some would say oversharing) her cosmetic enhancements on social media. In September 2021, the model revealed on an Instagram Story that she had buccal fat removal performed on her cheeks by Dr. Jason Diamond, gushing that she was "really seeing the results." Two months later, Teigen was back on the platform to show off the aftermath of another procedure — eyebrow transplants. Also performed by Diamond, the transplants placed hairs from the back of Teigen's head onto her brows, lending them a fuller look, per Self. As Teigen told followers in an Instagram Story at the time, the fluffier brows will help her "never wear makeup if [she] can avoid it."

Teigen's history of being candid about cosmetic enhancements stretches back years, however. Not only has she had eyebrow transplants, Teigen also had two procedures done on her armpits. The cookbook author has not only had liposuction performed on her pits in 2017, per Refinery29, she also got Botox injected in them to prevent sweating. On a 2019 Instagram Story documenting the latter procedure, per People, Teigen gushed, "TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE."

So perhaps, a fan can be forgiven for thinking Teigen recently had some cosmetic dental work done as well.