Joe Giudice Makes His Feelings About Teresa's New Marriage Crystal Clear
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas recently tied the knot in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and it appears that the happy day was full of drama. The wedding, which will have its own special on Bravo according to E! News, will most likely air on TV sometime after the Season 13 finale of "RHONJ." And according to People, something so dramatic happened during taping that resulted in Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga not attending the reality star's wedding.
A source told the outlet, "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable. They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs." The day before the wedding, Joe Gorga seemed to diss his sister when he posted "blood doesn't make you family" on his Instagram Story (via Page Six).
Giudice did not ask Melissa to be one of her bridesmaids, but later added co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin to her bridal party in July, per The U.S. Sun, already foreshadowing a feud between the sister-in-laws. Joe is Giudice's only brother and her parents are deceased, so the reality star had no support from her family at her wedding. But how does her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, feel about her new marriage?
Joe Giudice has thoughts on ex-wife Teresa's new marriage
Joe and Teresa Giudice had a tumultuous marriage and divorce that was often documented for the public to see on television or the internet. After the former couple was found guilty of tax evasion and ordered to serve two separate prison sentences, they decided to end their marriage and finalized their divorce in 2020, per People. Joe served over three years in prison and was deported back to his native country Italy in 2019, according to Radar, while Teresa and their four daughters decided to remain in New Jersey. The pair continued to co-parent their daughters despite the distance and appear to remain beyond cordial despite their romance ending.
After their separation and divorce, Joe told E! News that he would support Teresa dating again. And shortly after their divorce was finalized, Teresa began dating now husband Louie Ruelas in 2020, according to People. Joe originally gave Teresa and Ruelas his blessing when they got engaged in 2021 and told Celebuzz he was happy she found her "true love."
Now, nearly two years after his ex-wife began dating Ruelas, Joe is breaking his silence on Teresa's wedding. "I'm very happy for Teresa," he told People. "My kids haven't said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Everyone needs to be happy." Giudice also revealed that he's been dating and is very happy as well. He even posted a photo of his daughters in their bridesmaids dresses on Instagram.