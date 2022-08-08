Joe Giudice Makes His Feelings About Teresa's New Marriage Crystal Clear

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas recently tied the knot in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and it appears that the happy day was full of drama. The wedding, which will have its own special on Bravo according to E! News, will most likely air on TV sometime after the Season 13 finale of "RHONJ." And according to People, something so dramatic happened during taping that resulted in Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga not attending the reality star's wedding.

A source told the outlet, "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable. They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs." The day before the wedding, Joe Gorga seemed to diss his sister when he posted "blood doesn't make you family" on his Instagram Story (via Page Six).

Giudice did not ask Melissa to be one of her bridesmaids, but later added co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin to her bridal party in July, per The U.S. Sun, already foreshadowing a feud between the sister-in-laws. Joe is Giudice's only brother and her parents are deceased, so the reality star had no support from her family at her wedding. But how does her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, feel about her new marriage?