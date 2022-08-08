Pete Davidson Reportedly Did Something Extreme Before Kim Kardashian Breakup

Yes, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have officially broken up. But that's not even the wildest part. Rumor has it that Davidson took an extreme measure shortly before the couple split.

Ever since the Kardashian and Davidson romance first became public, there are few people on the internet who've been able to stop talking about it — this includes Kardashian's (in)famous ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West. The pair, first rumored to be dating after Kardashian's hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, was always an unlikely match. Still, according to Us Weekly's timeline of their relationship, things started heating up and "getting serious" as soon as January of 2022. Reportedly, Davidson was even looking for real estate in Los Angeles in order to be closer to his girlfriend.

By the time they were appearing on red carpets together in April, it looked as if there would be no stopping these two.