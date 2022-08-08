Pete Davidson Reportedly Did Something Extreme Before Kim Kardashian Breakup
Yes, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have officially broken up. But that's not even the wildest part. Rumor has it that Davidson took an extreme measure shortly before the couple split.
Ever since the Kardashian and Davidson romance first became public, there are few people on the internet who've been able to stop talking about it — this includes Kardashian's (in)famous ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West. The pair, first rumored to be dating after Kardashian's hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, was always an unlikely match. Still, according to Us Weekly's timeline of their relationship, things started heating up and "getting serious" as soon as January of 2022. Reportedly, Davidson was even looking for real estate in Los Angeles in order to be closer to his girlfriend.
By the time they were appearing on red carpets together in April, it looked as if there would be no stopping these two.
Pete Davidson may have proposed to Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's whirlwind, nine-month relationship came to an end in August, according to E! News. But not before, according to rumors, Davidson may have made an extreme move. According to Radar Online, the comedian actually got down on one knee before the two broke up. "Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed," claimed Radar Online's source.
This anonymous tipper also made a connection to Davidson's super-fast engagement and split with Ariana Grande, saying, "he falls hard and he falls fast." Then again, this may all just be a lot of hogwash. Radar Online also posted an update to the story, saying that sources close to both Davidson and Kardashian tell them that no proposal ever took place. So, which is it?
According to the source quoted by E! News, the breakup came down to simple long-distance problems. The good news is that there's a better than average chance that Kardashian will get more into the details on her reality show "The Kardashians" before too long.