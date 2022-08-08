Kanye West's Latest Actions Reportedly Have Kim Kardashian Seeing Red

Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, that doesn't mean that there's no drama between the former flames and Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West. After nine months of dating, the Skims founder and former "SNL" star found themselves at a crossroads in their relationship and called it quits. A source told Page Six the couple's age difference and careers played a role in their demise. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice," the insider revealed. "But Kim has four kids, and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids." Additionally, the source shared that at the end of the day, Kardashian proved to be "totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life."

The one silver lining? It doesn't seem like there's any bad blood between the former pair. Another source told E! News the couple still has "a lot of love and respect for each other" but confirmed that their busy schedules was another one of the primary reasons they parted ways. While fans of the couple are feeling the blues, one person is celebrating the split — Kardashian's ex, Ye. The rapper took to Instagram to share a since-deleted photo (per Los Angeles Times) that read "Skete Davidson dead at age 28" on a photoshopped headline for The New York Times.

Guess what? Kim Kardashian is apparently fuming over it.