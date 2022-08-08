Kanye West's Latest Actions Reportedly Have Kim Kardashian Seeing Red
Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, that doesn't mean that there's no drama between the former flames and Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West. After nine months of dating, the Skims founder and former "SNL" star found themselves at a crossroads in their relationship and called it quits. A source told Page Six the couple's age difference and careers played a role in their demise. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice," the insider revealed. "But Kim has four kids, and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids." Additionally, the source shared that at the end of the day, Kardashian proved to be "totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life."
The one silver lining? It doesn't seem like there's any bad blood between the former pair. Another source told E! News the couple still has "a lot of love and respect for each other" but confirmed that their busy schedules was another one of the primary reasons they parted ways. While fans of the couple are feeling the blues, one person is celebrating the split — Kardashian's ex, Ye. The rapper took to Instagram to share a since-deleted photo (per Los Angeles Times) that read "Skete Davidson dead at age 28" on a photoshopped headline for The New York Times.
Guess what? Kim Kardashian is apparently fuming over it.
Kim Kardashian is fuming that Kanye West is back to his old ways again
Kim Kardashian isn't pleased with her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West. Following her split from Pete Davidson, Ye has made it very clear he's elated the pair are no longer together. But if one person doesn't find Ye's antics funny, it's Kardashian. According to Page Six, a source close to the former pair says Kardashian isn't happy that Ye is acting as he has in the past. "Kim is livid and incredibly upset," the source snitched. "Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about."
Kardashian reportedly finds Ye's actions especially disappointing, seeing as the pair had been in such a "positive" space as they worked to co-parent their four kids. "Kim even was happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him," the insider added. "This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation."
The photo with the headline, "Skete Davidson dead at age 28" is not the first time Ye publicly shamed Davidson. The music video for his track "Eazy" showed a claymation video of Ye burying Davidson in the ground. According to RAP TV, Ye also leaked photos of a text exchange with Davidson as he proclaimed that the star would "never" meet his four children. As of this writing, Ye has wiped his Instagram feed.