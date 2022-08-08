How Much Was Olivia Newton-John Worth When She Died?

Olivia Newton-John might be best known for her role as Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta in "Grease," but she also had an extensive catalog of credits, including her role as Kira on "Xanadu," per IMDb. Not to mention she's sold over 100 million records, won four Grammy Awards, and is also considered one of the best-selling artists of her generation, if not all time, as Entertainment Weekly noted. (If you happen to be singing the lyrics to "You're The One That I Want," while reading this, you can thank Mrs. Newton-John for that.) So it shouldn't be surprising Newton-John has an impressive fortune of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As it turns out, Newton-John was as generous as she was talented. She created the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After receiving treatment and reaching remission, the cancer returned in 2013, and in addition to her namesake facility, the star spent most her life supporting various fundraising initiatives. "My birthday wish is that we raise a lot of money and we help a lot of people," she told Australia's "Sunrise" in August 2021 when promoting Walk For Wellness, an event to help fund therapies at the Centre.

Newton-John's dedication to giving back and spreading the wealth can be traced back to gratitude. "You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that," she told The Guardian in 2020.