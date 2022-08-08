How Much Was Olivia Newton-John Worth When She Died?
Hollywood is morning one of its very best as on August 8, it was confirmed legendary actor Olivia Newton-John has died. The "Grease" star died at 73 and suffice to say, songs such as "Greased Lightnin," "Summer Nights," and "You're The One That I Want," will never be sung or danced to the same way again.
Newton-John's husband since 2008, John Easterling, touched on her influence in a statement confirming the news. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling stated, per CNN.
While it didn't take long at all for her fans to respond to the news on Twitter with many writing, "She was the one we all wanted," a lot of her fans can't help but wonder what Newton-John's life outside of the public eye was like, including her legacy and how much she was worth at the time of her death.
Olivia Newton-John gave back in big ways
Olivia Newton-John might be best known for her role as Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta in "Grease," but she also had an extensive catalog of credits, including her role as Kira on "Xanadu," per IMDb. Not to mention she's sold over 100 million records, won four Grammy Awards, and is also considered one of the best-selling artists of her generation, if not all time, as Entertainment Weekly noted. (If you happen to be singing the lyrics to "You're The One That I Want," while reading this, you can thank Mrs. Newton-John for that.) So it shouldn't be surprising Newton-John has an impressive fortune of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
As it turns out, Newton-John was as generous as she was talented. She created the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. After receiving treatment and reaching remission, the cancer returned in 2013, and in addition to her namesake facility, the star spent most her life supporting various fundraising initiatives. "My birthday wish is that we raise a lot of money and we help a lot of people," she told Australia's "Sunrise" in August 2021 when promoting Walk For Wellness, an event to help fund therapies at the Centre.
Newton-John's dedication to giving back and spreading the wealth can be traced back to gratitude. "You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that," she told The Guardian in 2020.