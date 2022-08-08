The Real Reason Olivia Newton-John Sold Her Most-Prized Memorabilia

The tragic death of legendary actor Olivia Newton-John has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and beyond. After announcing her third bout with breast cancer in 2018, the multihyphenate ultimately died after 30 years from the disease — but not without making a lasting impact. And we're not just talking about entertainment.

In spite of all that the "Grease" star went through in her life, she was determined to make her life and battles count for something. In 2019, she began auctioning off hundreds of prized items from her younger days. Some of those iconic items included include her original script from "Grease," a custom Pink Ladies jacket (a gift from the iconic film's personnel!), and other items from her personal wardrobe. These items went on to be auctioned for thousands of dollars.

For the star, she had a greater purpose in mind behind selling all of her most treasured memorabilia. So why did Newton-John decide to hold the auction?