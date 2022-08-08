Olivia Newton-John's Heartbreaking Last Post On Instagram

Olivia Newton-John, the star of the beloved movie-musical "Grease," died on August 8, her family confirmed on her official social media accounts. She was 73. "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," her husband John Easterling announced on Facebook. While the official cause of death has not been released, the post celebrated the star's long journey with breast cancer, symbolized by the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," Easterling wrote.

Newton-John was first diagnosed in 1992, People reported. She underwent a partial mastectomy to treat the tumor. The cancer returned in 2013, though she opted not to disclose the diagnosis at the time, according to SurvivorNet. "I thought, 'It's my life' and I just decided to keep it to myself,'" she said. By 2017, Newton-John's tumor had evolved to IV stage and spread to her back, People reported.

Through the years, Newton-John poured herself into raising funds and awareness for breast cancer. In fact, it was through her activism that she met Easterling, a herbalist who has been studying the methods of Indigenous healers in the Amazon regions since 1976, according to LabAroma. Their effort to find gentler ways to fight the disease led Newton-John and Easterling to jointly establish the foundation named after her, the American Botanical Council reported. Newton-John and Easterling married in 2008, a union she celebrated until the last days of her life — even publicly.