Anne Heche's Behavior Right Before Her Car Crash Raises A Lot Of Questions

It has been a concerning few days for actor Anne Heche since the "Wag the Dog" star crashed her car several times in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood. In footage published by TMZ, Heche is shown driving erratically, narrowly missing a pedestrian before ramming into another vehicle and taking off. Heche then drove her Mini Cooper directly into a nearby home, setting it ablaze. Although nobody else was luckily injured in any of these incidents, Heche sustained severe burns on-site and later fell into a coma while hospitalized, per the Los Angeles Times. A spokesperson for the "Donnie Brasco" star told the outlet Heche was in critical condition as of August 9, having sustained a "significant pulmonary injury" that required intubation as well as "surgical intervention" for her burns.

Although Heche has not been arrested or charged at this point, authorities are investigating the actor for a hit-and-run as well as driving under the influence, per the LA Times. Amongst other things, the TMZ clip featured a possible bottle of alcohol near the driver's seat during the incident. Police also managed to draw a sample of Heche's blood on-site for testing, per Page Six.

Raising brand-new questions about Heche's state at the time of the crashes, a salon owner shared his one-on-one interaction with her mere hours before the incident.