New Disturbing Claims About Fred Savage's Work Conduct Have Surfaced

It wasn't just angry outbursts that led to Fred Savage's firing from "The Wonder Years" reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a group of six women crew members got together to report his behavior to Disney HR back in February — alleging sexual harassment, and in one case, assault. "When he was verbally harassing me, his eyes would go dead," said one. Another woman, who alleged that Savage assaulted her one night outside of the women's restroom, said he came toward her with "just like, dead eyes." She alleged that he then pushed her against the wall and put his mouth on hers "very forcefully" and tried putting her hand on his groin before she was able to shove him away.

Savage has denied the accusations, and in a statement said, in part, "While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many."

Despite this statement, it wouldn't be the first time that Savage has faced allegations of sexual harassment. Back in 1993, a former costume designer for the first "The Wonder Years" filed a lawsuit alleging that she had been sexually harassed and propositioned by a then-16-year-old Savage, according to Page Six, which was eventually settled out of court. In 2018 another costume designer, Youngjoo Hwang, made similar allegations against Savage on the set of "The Grinder," per The Hollywood Reporter.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).