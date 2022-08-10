How Mindy Kaling Really Feels About Those B.J. Novak Paternity Rumors

Mindy Kaling has heard over and over that B.J. Novak may be the father of her children. But she isn't losing sleep over it. "It doesn't bother me ... so far [the rumors haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J.," she told Marie Claire in profile published August 9. "The Mindy Project" creator joked she's happy to be the source of entertainment for fans. "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it," she added.

Novak is very much involved in Kit and Spencer's lives as their godfather, a role Kaling she announced to Good Housekeeping in 2019 and never tried to play down. "He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship," she told Marie Claire. Novak takes his role seriously. "He comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her," she told GH, before her son was born.

Kaling and Novak dated sporadically between 2004 and 2007, according to People. But their relationship evolved over the years. "B.J. is so much more like family now," she told GH. While Kaling has no issues addressing her bond with Novak, she will continue to protect her baby father's identity. "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it," she told The New York Times in 2019.