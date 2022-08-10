Jennette McCurdy Reveals How She Really Felt About Ariana Grande

If the title of Jennette McCurdy's new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," wasn't eye-catching enough, the details she reveals within it have been dominating headlines following its release. Within its pages, the actor shared heartbreaking stories about her fraught relationship with her mother, as well as disturbing new claims about the exploitation McCurdy faced on Nickelodeon.

It wasn't all negative, however. She also used the book to reflect on her relationship with her "iCarly" co-star, Miranda Cosgrove, which she called "a source of camaraderie and emotional support" (via ET). She went on to note that she remains close with the rest of the "iCarly" cast as well, but her friendship with Cosgrove stands alone.

Notably, the castmate love didn't seem to extend to McCurdy's other Nickelodeon venture, "Sam & Cat." The show, a spin-off starring two prominent side characters from "iCarly" and "Victorious," placed McCurdy alongside Ariana Grande. Though there have long been rumors of beef between the two girls, it's never been confirmed until now.