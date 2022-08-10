Joe Exotic Leans On Unexpected Reality TV Friendship In Prison Pardon Bid

For many, Netflix's "Tiger King" may have just felt like an early-pandemic fever dream. For leading man Joe Exotic, however, the drama never stopped. Season 1 of the controversial series introduced us to the big cat fanatic's Oklahoma-based zoo, with things quickly taking a dark turn. By the time the first season aired, Exotic had been sentenced to 22 years in prison. As reported by NPR, he was convicted on a murder-for-hire charge against a fellow tiger enthusiast, Carole Baskin.

The imprisonment of the show's star didn't stop Netflix from making a second season, much of which revolved around Exotic's petition for freedom. Vulture recapped one notable episode in which Exotic's friends and fans flew to Washington, D.C. to beg Donald Trump for a presidential pardon. Unfortunately, they chose January 6, 2021 for their visit ... so focus was largely elsewhere.

Despite the emergence of a new year and a new president, Exotic maintains his innocence and hopes for freedom. Now, it would appear the man has found a new reality TV star to back his cause.