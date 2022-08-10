Drake Lands In Unlikely Drama After Shading Self-Portrait Tattoo

Drake's dad might just be his biggest fan. The famous rapper's father, Dennis Graham, showed his love for his son by getting a realistic tattoo of Drake on his bicep back in 2017. According to TMZ, Graham met tattoo artist Money Mike at a party, and the two hit it off. Graham circled back a while later and asked Mike to do the large tattoo of his son — which Mike reportedly did for free.

Fast-forward to 2022 when the whole thing blew up in Mike's face. On August 8, Drake posted a photo of his dad's tattoo with the caption, "I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family." Turns out that "realistic" homage of Drake wasn't that realistic after all. Graham's large tattoo looks sort of like his son, but it's not spot-on, at least according to Drake. It may not be the worst celebrity tattoo of all time, but it's certainly not up to Drake's standards.

What Drake intended to be a humorous post, and nothing more, turned into a feud when Mike fired back with the truth behind the now infamous tattoo.