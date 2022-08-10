Millie Bobby Brown Gets Candid On Her Problematic Past Relationship

Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name thanks to her role as Eleven in the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things." According to her IMDb profile, the first season aired in 2016, and fans watched the star blossom into her character over the course of four seasons. There's no doubt that the Netflix show put her on the map, and it's also earned her plenty of other roles in films like "Enola Holmes" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Since gaining widespread fame, Brown has amassed a huge fan base across, including over 57 million followers on Instagram.

With fame, Brown has made sure to use her platform to speak her mind, and she doesn't shy away from talking about some hard-hitting topics, including how men began sexualizing her when she turned 18 years old. According to "Today," the star opened up on the tense subject in an interview with "The Guilty Feminist" podcast as she noted how she has to go through situations publicly. "I have definitely been dealing with that more within the last two weeks of turning 18. Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age," the star told the outlet. "I believe that shouldn't change anything, but it's gross, and it's true." Brown added, ​​"it's a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized."

Months after this interview, the star is getting vulnerable about another challenging topic: Problematic relationships.