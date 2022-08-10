Millie Bobby Brown Gets Candid On Her Problematic Past Relationship
Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name thanks to her role as Eleven in the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things." According to her IMDb profile, the first season aired in 2016, and fans watched the star blossom into her character over the course of four seasons. There's no doubt that the Netflix show put her on the map, and it's also earned her plenty of other roles in films like "Enola Holmes" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Since gaining widespread fame, Brown has amassed a huge fan base across, including over 57 million followers on Instagram.
With fame, Brown has made sure to use her platform to speak her mind, and she doesn't shy away from talking about some hard-hitting topics, including how men began sexualizing her when she turned 18 years old. According to "Today," the star opened up on the tense subject in an interview with "The Guilty Feminist" podcast as she noted how she has to go through situations publicly. "I have definitely been dealing with that more within the last two weeks of turning 18. Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age," the star told the outlet. "I believe that shouldn't change anything, but it's gross, and it's true." Brown added, "it's a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized."
Months after this interview, the star is getting vulnerable about another challenging topic: Problematic relationships.
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her ex Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown is getting incredibly candid about a past relationship. In the 2022 issue of Allure, the star talked about a wide range of topics, including her ex, TikTok influencer Hunter Ecimovic. Brown confessed that the pair had an "unhealthy situation," and it took just about all her strength to walk away from it. At the time, Brown said that nobody on the set of her hit Netflix show knew what was going on but said that it was kind of "nice" to deal with things by herself. "Then it was harder when the whole world knew," she shared.
As some know, Ecimovic slammed Brown on an Instagram live, per Glamour. The TikToker told viewers that he and Brown "engaged in sexual acts," and he claimed to have "groomed" the star. Brown's reps denied the claims, but the actor still told Allure that the ordeal affected her and caused her to embark on a "year of healing." "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless," she confessed. "Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering." She also shared how glad she was to close that chapter of her life, but noted that she made some "wrong decisions."
Brown is currently dating Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, and she seems as happy as can be in her Instagram posts with him.