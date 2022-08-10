Elon Musk Makes Eyebrow-Raising Business Move Amid War With Twitter

Since announcing his $44 billion Twitter buyout in April, Elon Musk has hit several ugly road bumps. In May, the Tesla/Space X CEO tweeted that he was halting his buyout plans due to concerns over the number of spam accounts. Musk announced that since "pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," his proposed acquisition of the social media platform was indefinitely shelved. Many, including former president Donald Trump, believed Musk was merely using the bot accounts as an excuse to back out. As Trump wrote on his platform, TRUTH Social (via Mashable), "There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price," asking rhetorically, "Fake anyone?"

Indeed, Musk announced on July 8 that he was moving to terminate his buyout, claiming Twitter had breached the deal by lying about their spam accounts, per CNBC. Twitter vehemently refuted this, suing Musk to compel him into completing the acquisition. A scathing statement in Twitter's July lawsuit alleged, per CNN Business, that Musk was shirking "his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests." A few days later, a Delaware judge officially set an October date for the start of their courthouse battle, a much more expedited one than Musk wanted, per The New York Times.

To prepare for the eventuality he will have to purchase Twitter after all, Musk just pulled another shocking business move.