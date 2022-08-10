Sebastian Bear-McClard Loses More Than Emily Ratajkowski Marriage

At this point, fans are well-aware of Emily Ratajkowski's recent divorce news. Last month, multiple reports revealed the model was splitting from her husband of four years, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Rumors about Bear-McClard cheating were seemingly confirmed when Ratajkowski liked a series of tweets referring to her husband's apparent infidelity, per BuzzFeed News. An insider told Page Six, "Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance. That's not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back."

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski appears to be staying away from the drama, as there's been no recent sign of Bear-McClard on Ratajkowski's social media. The model has been focusing on herself and her business, posting selfies and promoting her brand Inamorata on Instagram. Bear-McClard is also doing his own thing, and was recently seen laughing the day away with friends in East Hampton, New York, per Us Weekly. A source told the outlet, "He didn't appear to be bothered at all by the drama in his life." Whether he's bothered or not, there's some new drama in store for Bear-McClard. This time, it doesn't directly involve Ratajkowski — or does it?