Shawn Mendes Appears Serene As Ever After World Tour Cancelation

In early July, Shawn Mendes announced that he needed to take a break from touring to focus on his mental health (via USA Today). In a since-deleted Instagram post, Mendes revealed that it was difficult to be away from his loved ones and that the pressure that came with touring became too overwhelming. He was set to resume his tour in Toronto on July 31, but a few days prior to the show, the "Mendes Army" received some sad news.

The "When You're Gone" singer took to Instagram to announce that he was canceling the rest of "Wonder: The World Tour." Mendes wrote, "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority." He thanked his fans for their support and insisted that he would return to touring after he took the right time to heal.

While the majority of the singer's fans were understanding, others became angry about refunds and travel expenses that they would not be able to get back. Some fans were also shocked to see how much Mendes has been traveling and partying since the tour cancellation. However, despite the backlash, Mendes appears to be enjoying this time off.