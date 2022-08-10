Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Didn't Look Far For Their Newlywed Digs
Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched in July, eyes everywhere have turned to which digs the power couple will call home. Affleck has been based out of Brentwood, California, where his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner live and attend school, per Page Six, while J.Lo was in Miami, Florida, where her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony reside.
Hoping to forge a new future with their now-larger blended family, the newlyweds were spotted house-hunting in areas like Holmby Hills in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. According to an exclusive source, there are some specific "A-list requirements" they hope their future home meets. In addition to indoors amenities such as a beauty salon and spa, Lopez reportedly wants the property to sprawl "at least 20,000 square feet," complete with a pool and guesthouse. As for her own walk-in closet, she is said to require one that measures at least 2,000 square feet. Lopez "likes big houses," the source informed Us Weekly, and wanted enough room for extended family's visits.
With that in mind, Bennifer might have just settled on a dream home with these specifications after all.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will shack up at her place
Instead of starting completely anew, TMZ reported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will move into her longtime Bel-Air mansion. Sources close to the newlyweds told the outlet that the only catch was that the home, one which she's owned since 2016, has to undergo a one-year-plus remodeling first. Already spanning 14,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, the extensive renovations are presumably being made to satisfy the couple's previous demands for a new home. (After all, Us Weekly did report that Lopez wanted the estate to be 20,000 square feet, not 14!)
Sources have told TMZ that in the meantime, Lopez and Affleck are renting billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion while Affleck has listed his Pacific Palisades home for sale. "I just want my future to be full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner," the singer previously told People. "I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."
As Architectural Digest reported, Lopez has a seasoned real-estate portfolio, with homes in Bel-Air, Miami, and the Hamptons. Ever business-savvy and willing to give back, she began co-funding Project Destined in 2018, a program which educates inner-city kids on the value of investing in real estate, per CNBC. "It's not just about owning your life, it's not about owning property," Lopez said.