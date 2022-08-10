Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Didn't Look Far For Their Newlywed Digs

Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched in July, eyes everywhere have turned to which digs the power couple will call home. Affleck has been based out of Brentwood, California, where his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner live and attend school, per Page Six, while J.Lo was in Miami, Florida, where her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony reside.

Hoping to forge a new future with their now-larger blended family, the newlyweds were spotted house-hunting in areas like Holmby Hills in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly. According to an exclusive source, there are some specific "A-list requirements" they hope their future home meets. In addition to indoors amenities such as a beauty salon and spa, Lopez reportedly wants the property to sprawl "at least 20,000 square feet," complete with a pool and guesthouse. As for her own walk-in closet, she is said to require one that measures at least 2,000 square feet. Lopez "likes big houses," the source informed Us Weekly, and wanted enough room for extended family's visits.

With that in mind, Bennifer might have just settled on a dream home with these specifications after all.