Olivia Newton-John's Ex Matt Lattanzi Breaks Silence On Her Death

Olivia Newton-John tragically died on August 8 at her home in California, per TMZ. Newton-John is survived by her loving husband, John Easterling, and daughter Chloe Rose, whom she had with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi in 1986. The couple divorced in 1995 after Lattanzi had a rumored affair with their babysitter, Cindy Jessup, who was just 23 at the time, according to the Daily Mail. Lattanzi later married Jessup just two years after his divorce from Newton-John. The pair, however, had to remain cordial and maintain some sort of friendship as they still had to co-parent their daughter.

Newton-John told Daily Mail, "We have tried to remain friendly because we have a child and we made a pact that she was the most important thing in our lives and that we would never fight over her." The late actor added that "Divorce is never [alright]" and revealed her parents also split when she was 10 — citing that as a potential reason she "kept putting marriage off."

While Newton-John's relationship with Matt was definitely a lot different following their divorce and his new marriage to their former babysitter, they seemed to remain amicable for their daughter's sake. Now, Matt is finally breaking his silence on his ex-wife's death.