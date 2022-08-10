Olivia Newton-John's Ex Matt Lattanzi Breaks Silence On Her Death
Olivia Newton-John tragically died on August 8 at her home in California, per TMZ. Newton-John is survived by her loving husband, John Easterling, and daughter Chloe Rose, whom she had with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi in 1986. The couple divorced in 1995 after Lattanzi had a rumored affair with their babysitter, Cindy Jessup, who was just 23 at the time, according to the Daily Mail. Lattanzi later married Jessup just two years after his divorce from Newton-John. The pair, however, had to remain cordial and maintain some sort of friendship as they still had to co-parent their daughter.
Newton-John told Daily Mail, "We have tried to remain friendly because we have a child and we made a pact that she was the most important thing in our lives and that we would never fight over her." The late actor added that "Divorce is never [alright]" and revealed her parents also split when she was 10 — citing that as a potential reason she "kept putting marriage off."
While Newton-John's relationship with Matt was definitely a lot different following their divorce and his new marriage to their former babysitter, they seemed to remain amicable for their daughter's sake. Now, Matt is finally breaking his silence on his ex-wife's death.
Matt Lattanzi and his wife released a statement on Olivia Newton-John's death
Matt Lattanzi broke his silence on the recent death of his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, Olivia Newton-John. Michelle Lattanzi, his current wife, released a statement from them both on Facebook about her death and said, "Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia's presence in this world." Michelle concluded the post by saying, "Please honor your sadness, and then celebrate the joy that Olivia's heart and lifetime achievements endowed in our world. Sending all kinds of love XOXO."
In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Newton-John's only daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, paid tribute to her late mother alongside a touching caption. "It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed," Chloe Rose wrote. Jane Seymour, a longtime friend of Newton-John's, commented on the post, "I know your mother is looking down on you with endless love and pride." Following her death, it's clear that Newton-John will be missed not only by her loved ones, but by millions of adoring fans.