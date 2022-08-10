Emotional Message From Chloe Rose Lattanzi Surfaces After Mother Olivia Newton-John's Death​​

The loss of Olivia Newton-John on August 6 hit hard. The storied entertainer died in her home after complications from breast cancer. Tributes flowed in from around the world, with fans and loved ones sharing fond memories of the actor-singer. "Your impact was incredible," John Travolta wrote of his "Grease" co-star in an Instagram caption. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again." Oprah also paid tribute on Twitter, remembering a wonderful dinner party she'd had with Newton-John, remarking about her "infectious" positivity.

The actor left behind a loving family, members of which have also spoken out about the loss. During an "A Current Affair" appearance, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, said that the "Physical" singer was a beacon of hope until the very end. "I'm not afraid [of dying]," she reportedly told her niece when asked about her failing health. "I've done more in my life than I could have ever imagined." Goldsmith added that Newton-John found purpose near the end of her life through her work with her breast cancer charity.

As the tributes continued to pour in, those that knew the "Xanadu" star were undoubtedly moved by the outpouring of love and admiration. Newton-John's only child, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, was so touched by one tribute in particular that she was inspired to leave an emotional voicemail thanking an Australian reporter for his work.