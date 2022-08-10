Emotional Message From Chloe Rose Lattanzi Surfaces After Mother Olivia Newton-John's Death
The loss of Olivia Newton-John on August 6 hit hard. The storied entertainer died in her home after complications from breast cancer. Tributes flowed in from around the world, with fans and loved ones sharing fond memories of the actor-singer. "Your impact was incredible," John Travolta wrote of his "Grease" co-star in an Instagram caption. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again." Oprah also paid tribute on Twitter, remembering a wonderful dinner party she'd had with Newton-John, remarking about her "infectious" positivity.
The actor left behind a loving family, members of which have also spoken out about the loss. During an "A Current Affair" appearance, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, said that the "Physical" singer was a beacon of hope until the very end. "I'm not afraid [of dying]," she reportedly told her niece when asked about her failing health. "I've done more in my life than I could have ever imagined." Goldsmith added that Newton-John found purpose near the end of her life through her work with her breast cancer charity.
As the tributes continued to pour in, those that knew the "Xanadu" star were undoubtedly moved by the outpouring of love and admiration. Newton-John's only child, Chloe Rose Lattanzi, was so touched by one tribute in particular that she was inspired to leave an emotional voicemail thanking an Australian reporter for his work.
Olivia Newton-John made an impact
Olivia Newton John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi was moved to tears by Australia's "Today" tribute to her late mother. After watching the tribute, Lattanzi reached out to reporter Richard Wilkin, who was a close friend of her mother's, per TMZ. "I just want you to know that she's free now, and she is out of pain," Lattanzi said in an emotional voicemail that was later played by "Today." She added, "She fought so hard, and I was with her every step of the way."
"She's making the sunshine," Lattanzi noted, describing an idyllic day in California that her mother would have loved. "The dogs are running around and barking, and the horses are galloping." Newton-John loved animals. She told Interview in 2011 that if she hadn't been an actor, she would have liked to be a veterinarian. To fill the void, Newton-John kept her Southern California ranch stocked with plenty of animals. "It's like a zoo," she said. "I have four cats, nine dogs at the moment, and five horses. They're fabulous. I ride them all at once!"
When Newton-John wasn't performing or taking care of her animals, she dedicated herself to her charitable work — particularly regarding breast cancer. In addition to starting her foundation, the Grammy winner advocated tirelessly for cancer patients and campaigned for progressive medical marijuana law in Australia, per BBC News. Newton-John will receive the honor of a state funeral in Australia, allowing her devoted fans and loved ones to mourn the loss together.