Why John Travolta Fought For Olivia Newton-John Before Their Friendship Even Began

After the news of Olivia Newton-John's tragic death broke, her "Grease" co-star John Travolta was among the many mourners who responded to the loss by celebrating the life of the multi-hyphenate. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," Travolta's emotional tribute on Instagram read. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The first name the actor signed off with was a reference to his "Grease" character Danny Zuko, the teen T-Bird leader with immaculate hair whose summer lovin' caused him quite the conundrum: The nice Aussie girl he met during break enrolled in his high school, threatening his tough-guy rep. As the "hopelessly devoted" Sandy Olsson, Newton-John showcased her acting, singing, and dancing skills before sending her character off with a leather jacket, a makeover, and a magical ride alongside the man who would become a lifelong friend.

In a 2018 interview with E!, Travolta revealed that he and Newton-John were still keeping in contact via email and text. He also revealed that they saw each other in person a few times each year, and had stayed close since the 1978 film. "We care about each other and we'll always be friends," Newton-John told Hollywood Life in 2021. However, their friendship only happened because Travolta had his heart set on Newton-John.