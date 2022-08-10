Rosie O'Donnell Shares The One Regret She Has About Anne Heche

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out about Anne Heche following the actor's fiery car crash on August 5. The accident, which saw the "Men In Trees" star crash into a Los Angeles home, left Heche in "extreme critical condition," according to USA Today. Now, O'Donnell is speaking about an incident that occurred between the two nearly 20 years ago.

In 2001, Heche told Barbara Walters that she once had an alternate personality named, Celestia — which she mentally created in response to the abuse she endured from her father. "I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane," Heche said, per ABC News.

O'Donnell later joked about the actor's interview, during a stand-up routine a year later. "What the hell kind of train wreck was that?" O'Donnell joked in reference to Heche's sit-down with Walters (via People). The former "The View" host went on to suggest that Heche was using the story to draw attention away from her break-up with Ellen DeGeneres. "She couldn't just say, 'I was a lesbian for two years; it didn't work out for me'?" However, nearly two decades later, it appears that O'Donnell is changing her tune.