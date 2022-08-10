Rosie O'Donnell Shares The One Regret She Has About Anne Heche
Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out about Anne Heche following the actor's fiery car crash on August 5. The accident, which saw the "Men In Trees" star crash into a Los Angeles home, left Heche in "extreme critical condition," according to USA Today. Now, O'Donnell is speaking about an incident that occurred between the two nearly 20 years ago.
In 2001, Heche told Barbara Walters that she once had an alternate personality named, Celestia — which she mentally created in response to the abuse she endured from her father. "I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane," Heche said, per ABC News.
O'Donnell later joked about the actor's interview, during a stand-up routine a year later. "What the hell kind of train wreck was that?" O'Donnell joked in reference to Heche's sit-down with Walters (via People). The former "The View" host went on to suggest that Heche was using the story to draw attention away from her break-up with Ellen DeGeneres. "She couldn't just say, 'I was a lesbian for two years; it didn't work out for me'?" However, nearly two decades later, it appears that O'Donnell is changing her tune.
Rosie O'Donnell apologized for mocking Anne Heche
Rosie O'Donnell has shared regrets for mocking Anne Heche, amid her ongoing hospitalization. "Feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space-aliens," O'Donnell said in a TikTok video. "I wonder if she's okay. I think it's a miracle she didn't kill anyone." The comedian went on to remind her 2 million followers about the dangers of driving while under the influence, and also reminded viewers to seek help when needed.
This isn't the first time the stand-up has apologized for her outspoken remarks. In February, O'Donnell detailed an alleged incident where she mistakenly referred to Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Deepak Chopra's daughter. "To Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too," Rosie said (via Page Six). However, O'Donnell's attempt at reconciliation was slammed by Chopra, who bashed the commentator for simply referring to her as Jonas's "wife."