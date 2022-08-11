Anne Heche's Legal Situation Takes Grim Turn

Anne Heche is in the early stages of a legal investigation for her horrific car accidents in Los Angeles. On August 5, she committed a hit-and-run in an apartment complex garage. Shortly after, Heche crashed into a house, causing it to catch fire and leaving the actor with severe burns. Heche is now in a coma, per People. A statement to the outlet revealed, "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

Authorities believe that Heche was under the influence when she crashed into the home. The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a warrant to test Heche's blood for drug and alcohol usage at the time of the crash, per Page Six. An LAPD representative told the outlet, "If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far." Now, the investigation has intensified, and there could potentially be even more serious legal consequences on the horizon for Heche.