Jordyn Woods Appears To Be Getting Serious With NBA Star Boyfriend

Jordyn Woods and her significant other, NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, seem to have a thriving relationship. The two first went public with their romance in September 2020, when Woods took to Instagram to share photos of her and Towns on the beach donning matching Versace swimsuits. "I found you, then I found me," she captioned the images.

The pair later did a joint chat together in September 2021 for Woods' Instagram series "Regular-ish," in which Towns discussed how their union started from a foundation of friendship. "Me and Jordyn met years ago, just knowing common people and just became friends," Towns said. "Ever since then, our relationship grew where we became ... best friends, and then we started having a deeper relationship."

In May 2022, the celeb couple celebrated their two-year anniversary together, and Woods posted videos on TikTok to document the occasion. For the anniversary, Towns surprised Woods with lunch at their favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu, a visit to a resort, a photo shoot and a private romantic dinner. "Everything was just so beautiful," Woods said of the festivities. Fans were buzzing in response to the videos, with one use writing, "I AM ROOTING FOR YALL SO BAD!!," and another stating, "I feel a proposal coming soon." Wood and Towns' latest outing might be hinting that the pair could be ready for that big step in their relationship.