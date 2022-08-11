Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Continue To Confuse Fans About Their Relationship Status

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's relationship timeline can get a bit hard to follow. The couple married in 2006, and have seen several lows throughout their union. In November 2021, a source for E! News exclusively reported that the marriage was over, with Spelling "planning to file [for divorce] very soon." When the end is in sight, it's typical for a story to have a few plot twists — but now, it almost seems as though Spelling and McDermott are gearing up for a sequel.

There certainly seemed to be signs that things were on the rocks, with Spelling sharing a 2021 Christmas card on Instagram that featured her family sans McDermott. She also shared a Father's Day post that shouted out her friends Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, but neglected to acknowledge her husband.

Still, for those not looking to believe the rumors, there was plenty of evidence to the contrary. In a May Instagram Story (via Page Six), the couple's son shared a video of his parents sitting together in a pub. Now, Spelling and McDermott have made another public joint appearance, creating more clues and confusion for fans.