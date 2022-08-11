Lori Harvey's Dating Views After Michael B. Jordan Split Have Fans' Attention

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan seemed to have everyone talking after they abruptly broke up in June, according to People. The couple had been dating for more than a year when they called it quits. A source told the outlet that they were both heartbroken and still loved each other, so it was unclear what initially led to the breakup. Jordan, who is typically private, even opened up about his love for Harvey in a December 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Just days after their breakup was announced, a source came forward and revealed what reportedly went wrong. The insider told People that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" to Jordan, who was seemingly looking for something serious. He's 10 years older than Harvey, which ultimately led to them both wanting something different for their future. "She still wants to have fun and be free," the source explained. "Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

Although the split appeared to be amicable, both Jordan and Harvey deleted all of their photos together on Instagram shortly after the news broke, per Page Six. They also unfollowed each other on the platform. Now, Harvey is opening up about what dating is like after getting out of a serious relationship.