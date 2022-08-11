Steven Seagal's Latest Antics Crossed A Major Line

His roles in a number of successful '90s action movies, including "Hard to Kill," "Under Seige," and "Executive Decision," helped Steven Seagal attract a loyal audience of filmgoers who enjoy fight sequences and fiery explosions. But the list of Hollywood stars who can't stand Seagal is long, and he has faced numerous allegations of various forms of misconduct over the years.

For one thing, the star of the reality series "Steven Seagal: Lawman" has been accused of making his fight scenes all too real. Speaking to the New York Post, his "Executive Decision" co-star John Leguizamo alleged that Seagal purposely struck stuntmen he was filming with. Leguizamo also told "Q" that Seagal slammed him into a breakaway wall because Leguizamo laughed at something he said. Seagal has faced a number of sexual misconduct allegations, too. Per Movieline, Jenny McCarthy accused him of demanding that she undress while auditioning for a movie with no nude scenes, and in 2017, Portia de Rossi tweeted that she fled from an audition when he started to undo his pants in front of her. Per The Wrap, an extra on the set of the movie "On Deadly Ground" also accused Seagal of raping her in 1993.

These serious allegations haven't kept Seagal out of the spotlight, though, and the "Above the Law" actor has used his celebrity to promote his political views. Per TMZ, his latest move is stirring up controversy and being decried as a pro-Putin stunt.