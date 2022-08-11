Jason Oppenheim Proves He Has Moved On From Ex Chrishell Stause

It's been a month since "Selling Sunset" real estate broker Jason Oppenheim and a mystery blonde woman — later revealed as model and influencer Marie-Lou Nurk — were spotted kissing and getting cozy in Mykonos, per Daily Mail. At the time, Oppenheim was still getting over his split from ex-girlfriend and co-worker Chrishell Stause, which he admitted was hard for him.

"I've had very few serious relationships and, in many ways, this was the most serious," he told People in April. "It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me."

But in July, it was reported that the Oppenheim brother was in a "good place." While it looked like he was over his ex-girlfriend, a source told Us Weekly that the connection with Nurk was "nothing serious" after the photos of the two kissing surfaced. Another insider added that it was just a "casual fling." But now, that casual fling has turned into a romantic relationship.