Jason Oppenheim Proves He Has Moved On From Ex Chrishell Stause
It's been a month since "Selling Sunset" real estate broker Jason Oppenheim and a mystery blonde woman — later revealed as model and influencer Marie-Lou Nurk — were spotted kissing and getting cozy in Mykonos, per Daily Mail. At the time, Oppenheim was still getting over his split from ex-girlfriend and co-worker Chrishell Stause, which he admitted was hard for him.
"I've had very few serious relationships and, in many ways, this was the most serious," he told People in April. "It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me."
But in July, it was reported that the Oppenheim brother was in a "good place." While it looked like he was over his ex-girlfriend, a source told Us Weekly that the connection with Nurk was "nothing serious" after the photos of the two kissing surfaced. Another insider added that it was just a "casual fling." But now, that casual fling has turned into a romantic relationship.
Jason Oppenheim is 'seeing' model Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim's split from Chrishell Stause was hard on him, as he openly cried while watching footage of the breakup during the "Selling Sunset" Season 5 reunion episode. He even said that he wasn't interested in dating, telling the hosts of This Morning in June, "I have no plans on filming another relationship anytime soon, or being in one for that matter."
But it seems that his connection with model Marie-Lou Nurk has put the real estate broker back in the dating game. "I mean, we're talking," Oppenheim told People in July, after the kissing pictures were shown. "I like her and maybe I'll see her soon. It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice."
On August 10, the new couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere for "Day Shift." The two even hinted at a possible guest appearance made by the model in Season 6 of "Selling Sunset." "I hope so," Oppenheim said in an Entertainment Tonight interview. "We're talking about it." Nurk added, "Yes, like a little scene." A source told the media outlet they have been "seeing" each other, but they're keeping things low-key. We wish the couple all the best as they start their new relationship.