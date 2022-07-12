Jason Oppenheim Is Officially Moving On From Chrishell Stause

The Season 5 finale of "Selling Sunset" broke all of our hearts. While the episode began with Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa's wedding, it ended with the breakup of Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause. Stause announced her relationship with non-binary Austrailian singer G-Flip during the Season 5 reunion episode.

"They seem like a badass, number one," Oppenheim said in the reunion episode after a clip of G-Flip's new music video was shown, in which Stause stars. "And two, the smile that's been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy. So, I'm proud of you."

Stause was nicknamed the "game-changer" by the "Selling Sunset" girls, per PopSugar, as Stause seemingly made Oppenheim grow from his bachelor life. Throughout Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," Stause and Oppenheim were back and forth on having children. Stause was ready to have children, and ultimately Oppenheim decided he couldn't raise children with the growth of his business in Newport Beach and Orange County. While Oppenheim was reportedly "really hurt" and felt "upset" over his split with Chrishell, per ET, it seems like he's beginning to move on.