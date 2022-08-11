New Report About Anne Heche's Condition At The Time Of Her Crash Has Come To Light

Anne Heche is currently in a coma after suffering injuries and burns in a major car crash on August 5. In videos obtained by TMZ, Heche was driving recklessly and speeding throughout Los Angeles. She initially hit someone's garage with her vehicle before fleeing the scene and getting into an even bigger accident that led to a massive fire. The owner's home burned down as a result of the crash, and she was nearly killed along with her pets, per ET.

Heche was in critical condition and left in a coma from her injuries. A representative for the actor, Michael McConnell, told Reuters on August 9, "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention." He also revealed that she had "not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

It took over an hour and about 60 firefighters to put out the enormous fire caused by the accident, according to USA Today. Video footage obtained shows that Heche was clearly not stable while driving around before the crash, and as a result, the LAPD issued a warrant for her blood to determine if the actor was under the influence. Now, the results are in, and some may find them surprising.