Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Dropping Daughter Zahara Off At College

Obviously, Angelina Jolie is not your average mom for a lot of reasons. Not only is she a super-famous movie star, but she also boasts a vast philanthropic resumé — working with organizations such as the United Nations and facilitating help for children in war-torn regions. But when she's not busy being a real-life superhero, she's just like any other parent — ready to burst into tears at her children's success.

Jolie previously announced that daughter Zahara would be attending the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) on her Instagram on July 31. The actor posted a photo of her oldest daughter along with some of her fellow students. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

And now, the day has come for Jolie to leave her baby girl at her new dorm for the first time.