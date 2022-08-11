Legal Expert Weighs In On How Anne Heche's Medical Condition May Affect Her Case – Exclusive

Fans of the actor Anne Heche are collectively holding their breath, waiting for news of the "Six Days Seven Nights" star since her fiery car crash on August 5.

Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into an apartment garage in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles before taking off again, per TMZ, only to slam into a nearby house. A neighbor found the front wall of the house missing, and Heche's car lodged into the back wall, per the Los Angeles Times. The crash started a serious fire that destroyed the home, and Heche was taken to a hospital with severe burns and intubated. Though her publicist stated the next day that she was in stable condition, that turned out to be false as Heche's condition was revealed to be significantly worse. "Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition," a spokesperson said.

Investigators have been working to determine whether Heche, who has been open about her experiences with substance use and mental health issues, was under the influence when the crash happened, obtaining a search warrant for her blood. The August 11 results showed Heche had narcotics in her system, per CNN, but more testing is needed to determine whether she received them at the hospital. Meanwhile, it's enough to increase the police investigation from a misdemeanor to felony DUI. Amid these developments, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively to an expert to see how Heche's medical condition might affect her case.