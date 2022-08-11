Family Attorney Has Serious Advice For Britney Spears Amid Co-Parenting Drama - Exclusive

In case you live under a rock, Britney Spears is officially a free woman, and she's not wasting a minute of it. Not only did she wed longtime beau Sam Asghari, but Spears is also making her triumphant return to music — alongside Elton John, no less.

However, unfortunately, it's not all roses for the "Toxic" singer. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears shared that she was having trouble with her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline. According to People, she took to Instagram to complain about their supposedly bad behavior during visits to her, such as beelining to their rooms instead of talking to her. "There's being rude then there's being HATEFUL," she wrote.

The venting session came on the heels of Federline revealing to the Daily Mail that "the boys have decided they are not seeing her [Spears] right now." He then implied that Sean and Jayden were embarrassed by their mother, which only prompted more drama. From lawyers firing back and forth to jury-by-social-media, what started off as a spat between exes turned into a full-blown custody debate. To help us wade through the drama, we reached out to a legal expert — and they have a strong opinion on how Spears should best proceed.