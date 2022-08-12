The Serious Reason Kaley Cuoco Held An Intervention For Herself
Kaley Cuoco and ex-husband, equestrian Karl Cook, finalized their divorce in June and ended their three-year marriage. As Cuoco's second marriage after divorcing Ryan Sweeting in 2016, the "Flight Attendant" star told Glamour in April that it would also be her last. Although Cuoco admitted that she still believed in love and hoped to find "a long-lasting relationship," she proclaimed at the time, "I will never get married again."
Similarly swearing off wedlock in a 2018 Cosmopolitan interview, Cuoco opened up about the difficult dissolution of her second marriage on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April. The divorce happened during Season 2 filming for "The Flight Attendant," after her and Cook's September 2021 joint announcement, per CinemaBlend. Feeling the emotional fallout during the shoot, Cuoco revealed that co-star Zosia Mamet heard "I was having a rough time" and essentially moved in with her. "I don't think I would've gotten to work somedays without her," Cuoco confessed to host Kelly Clarkson.
Cuoco might look happy all over Instagram lately with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, but the "Big Bang Theory" alum recently shared a time when her mental health needed some extra help.
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when it mattered most
Kaley Cuoco staged an intervention for herself in the wake of her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. Speaking to Variety in August, Cuoco revealed that one month into filming Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant," she held a self-intervention in her trailer — with show producers all present. As a self-described "working woman" who held "pride in being able to do everything," Cuoco admitted she couldn't on that occasion — so she asked for others' help. She recalled, "It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!'"
Also relating a little too much to her "Flight Attendant" character's on-screen depression, Cuoco told Variety that the role "wasn't helping." With her divorce being "the loneliest I've ever felt," the actor told the outlet that sharing this experience will hopefully normalize the notion "that things just aren't always what they seem. And things aren't always so perfect."
Cuoco and Cook's 2021 joint statement announcing their divorce certainly glossed over darker emotions enveloped in the fallout. The split appeared amicable enough at the time, with the ex-couple maintaining their "deep love and respect for one another," per People. "Our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they explained, adding that there was no "anger or animosity."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.