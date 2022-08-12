The Serious Reason Kaley Cuoco Held An Intervention For Herself

Kaley Cuoco staged an intervention for herself in the wake of her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. Speaking to Variety in August, Cuoco revealed that one month into filming Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant," she held a self-intervention in her trailer — with show producers all present. As a self-described "working woman" who held "pride in being able to do everything," Cuoco admitted she couldn't on that occasion — so she asked for others' help. She recalled, "It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!'"

Also relating a little too much to her "Flight Attendant" character's on-screen depression, Cuoco told Variety that the role "wasn't helping." With her divorce being "the loneliest I've ever felt," the actor told the outlet that sharing this experience will hopefully normalize the notion "that things just aren't always what they seem. And things aren't always so perfect."

Cuoco and Cook's 2021 joint statement announcing their divorce certainly glossed over darker emotions enveloped in the fallout. The split appeared amicable enough at the time, with the ex-couple maintaining their "deep love and respect for one another," per People. "Our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they explained, adding that there was no "anger or animosity."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.