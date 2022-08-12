Shep Rose's Ex Taylor Ann Green Reveals The Bravo Star She Has Her Eye On

It was only in July when "Southern Charm" stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose saddened fans with news of their breakup. According to People, a source confirmed that the pair called it quits after two years of dating due to commitment issues on Rose's end. "Shep has a real issue with monogamy," the insider said. "[He] refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle." The two stayed silent about their split until recently, when Green appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and opened up about their current status.

"We are not together," said Green, who added that she and Rose parted ways weeks before the People report came out. She also dismissed rumors that she and Rose were already living together prior to their split, saying she has her own separate place. Asked whether she believes that Rose was totally faithful to her even after he had cheated on her by kissing another woman (per Page Six), Green answered, "I think you can ask him that question in a month, Andy." When prodded by Cohen, she said, "I would probably have to assume not."

Unfortunate as their fallout might be, however, it appears that Green is now ready to move forward from her relationship with Rose, as she admitted having her eyes on another Bravo star: Tom Schwartz.