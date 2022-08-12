Shep Rose's Ex Taylor Ann Green Reveals The Bravo Star She Has Her Eye On
It was only in July when "Southern Charm" stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose saddened fans with news of their breakup. According to People, a source confirmed that the pair called it quits after two years of dating due to commitment issues on Rose's end. "Shep has a real issue with monogamy," the insider said. "[He] refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle." The two stayed silent about their split until recently, when Green appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and opened up about their current status.
"We are not together," said Green, who added that she and Rose parted ways weeks before the People report came out. She also dismissed rumors that she and Rose were already living together prior to their split, saying she has her own separate place. Asked whether she believes that Rose was totally faithful to her even after he had cheated on her by kissing another woman (per Page Six), Green answered, "I think you can ask him that question in a month, Andy." When prodded by Cohen, she said, "I would probably have to assume not."
Unfortunate as their fallout might be, however, it appears that Green is now ready to move forward from her relationship with Rose, as she admitted having her eyes on another Bravo star: Tom Schwartz.
Taylor Ann Green wants to be set up with 'Blonde Tom'
Turns out, "Southern Charm" star Taylor Ann Green has a major crush on "Vanderpump Rules'" Tom Schwartz! Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her co-star Naomie Olindo, host Andy Cohen asked the Asheville native which star from the "Bravo-verse" would she like for him to set her up with. "Uhm, Blonde Tom. Tom Schwartz. Newly single," Green answered, without hesitation. "I met him at NBC Upfronts and he was just a doll. Very lovely." Even Olindo was visibly surprised by her admission, and could only respond with, "Oh, wow. Oh, okay."
Schwartz split from his "Vanderpump" co-star and wife Katie Maloney last March, after nearly four years of marriage. No specific reason was given, although both parties said they ended things on mutually good terms. In his official statement posted to Instagram, Schwartz said that the divorce was Maloney's idea and that he fully respects her decision. "We've had healthy, productive conversations about it," he wrote. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy." He also stressed that he has no bitter feelings towards his ex-wife — only love. "Yes, my heart aches," he said. "But I'll be ok."
Could this be a start of something new for Green and Schwartz? We'll see!