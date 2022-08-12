Tristan Thompson's Latest Cryptic Message Is Sure To Turn Heads

E! News recently confirmed that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed their second child together. The world found out that the former couple was having another baby less than a month before its arrival, with TMZ learning in July 2022 that the couple had conceived via surrogate in November 2021.

The decision to have another child together came only weeks before the revelation that Thompson had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols. Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit for child support in December 2021, according to Us Weekly, bringing a devastating plot twist to Kardashian and Thompson's romance.

The duo has officially called it quits, but it was unclear what role Thompson would play in the new baby's life. A source for Hollywood Life implied that Kardashian had low expectations, going as far as to say that she didn't care whether or not Thompson attended the birth. Now that baby number two is finally here, Thompson is speaking out ... kind of.