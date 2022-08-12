Tristan Thompson's Latest Cryptic Message Is Sure To Turn Heads
E! News recently confirmed that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian welcomed their second child together. The world found out that the former couple was having another baby less than a month before its arrival, with TMZ learning in July 2022 that the couple had conceived via surrogate in November 2021.
The decision to have another child together came only weeks before the revelation that Thompson had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols. Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit for child support in December 2021, according to Us Weekly, bringing a devastating plot twist to Kardashian and Thompson's romance.
The duo has officially called it quits, but it was unclear what role Thompson would play in the new baby's life. A source for Hollywood Life implied that Kardashian had low expectations, going as far as to say that she didn't care whether or not Thompson attended the birth. Now that baby number two is finally here, Thompson is speaking out ... kind of.
Tristan Thompson's Instagram post has everyone talking
Despite their tumultuous love life, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have been committed to respectfully co-parenting their first daughter, True. In fact, although Hollywood Life revealed that Thompson did not attend the birth of their second child, a source for the outlet explained that he was at home taking care of True. They went on to share that "Khloé will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time" but "Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy."
Many celebrities have spoken out to congratulate the couple, including Caitlyn Jenner, who celebrated Kardashian as "a strong woman" and an "amazing mother." Thompson, however, has been very quiet ... leading many to turn to his cryptic Instagram captions for clues on how he's feeling. His latest post seemed to offer a defense against his many haters, with a caption that read, "I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same #DontTryMe."
Despite his recommendation to "not try him," many were quick to poke fun at Thompson's scandalous reputation. "You switched beds," wrote one commenter. Another did not seem remotely intimidated by the baller's hashtag choice, writing, "Don't try me? or what bruh you gonna impregnate someone."