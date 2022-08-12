Sarah Paulson's Dream Role Might Not Be What You'd Expect
Sarah Paulson has been a familiar face on television screens since the early '90s. However, her role in Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story," helped thrust the actor's career into the spotlight. Paulson's time on the popular anthology has since come to an end, but she has since gone on to appear in a string of TV and film productions. The "Ratched" star — who is known for looking barely recognizable on-screen — spoke out about the importance of acting and its ability to help distract others from real-world problems.
"There is nobility in what artists do, and actors do put themselves in the line of personal fire," Paulson said, during an appearance on Backstage's "In The Envelope." Adding, "to create these environments and these worlds that people can drop inside and then come back into their own lives. It costs something. For me, anyway."
And while Paulson is known for portraying more serious characters, she also has her sights set on a less serious gig. The Florida native's pick for a dream acting role, may be surprising to some.
Sarah Paulson wants to play a Real Housewives star
Sarah Paulson has made no secret of her love for "The Real Housewives" franchise. The Golden Globe-winning actor spoke out about her admiration for the Bravo reality shows during a conversation with Vanity Fair in 2019. "I think the star of the Real Housewives is the franchise itself," Paulson said when asked if "The Real Housewives of New York" would survive without Bethenney Frankel. Now, Paulson is doubling down on her love for the popular series and has suggested that she would be open to playing a housewife in an acting role.
"I just want to play Vicki," Paulson said during an appearance on Andy Cohen's, "Andy Cohen Live." Adding, "Vicki is a very fascinating person to me." Paulson also joked about how entertained she was watching Vicki Gulvanson's recent adventures alongside Tamra Judge on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." And while it's unclear how serious Paulson was about potentially portraying a reality star, the actor made it very clear she was "in it to win it," and had watched the entire season of the spinoff show.