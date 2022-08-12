Sarah Paulson's Dream Role Might Not Be What You'd Expect

Sarah Paulson has been a familiar face on television screens since the early '90s. However, her role in Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story," helped thrust the actor's career into the spotlight. Paulson's time on the popular anthology has since come to an end, but she has since gone on to appear in a string of TV and film productions. The "Ratched" star — who is known for looking barely recognizable on-screen — spoke out about the importance of acting and its ability to help distract others from real-world problems.

"There is nobility in what artists do, and actors do put themselves in the line of personal fire," Paulson said, during an appearance on Backstage's "In The Envelope." Adding, "to create these environments and these worlds that people can drop inside and then come back into their own lives. It costs something. For me, anyway."

And while Paulson is known for portraying more serious characters, she also has her sights set on a less serious gig. The Florida native's pick for a dream acting role, may be surprising to some.