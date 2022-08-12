Everything We Know About Michelle Branch's Arrest Amid Separation From Husband
Goodbye to you: Michelle Branch has announced her separation from husband Patrick Carney, drummer for the Black Keys. The pair married in 2019 after meeting in 2015, and share two of Branch's three children. The news has some unfortunate timing — much of Branch's upcoming album "The Trouble with Fever" is co-produced by Carney, and his father James even snapped the cover art back in 1970. Carney previously produced Branch's 2017 comeback album "Hopeless Romantic," and it remains to be seen how this new development impacts its follow-up, out September 16.
In a statement to People, Branch said, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward." In addition, Branch tweeted a surprisingly blunt update on her marriage to Carney: "Just found out my husband cheated on me with his manager Haley McDonald from Full Stop Management while I was home with our six month daughter." Accompanied by a shrugging emoji, the tweet was quickly deleted.
Branch's tweet quickly had fans from her early 2000s days siding with her over Carney, with one saying, "Michelle Branch hive we ride at dawn." Now, a shocking update about Branch's arrest adds a whole new dimension to the couple's announcement.
Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic violence
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic violence shortly before her separation announcement, which makes no mention of the incident. Around 2 a.m. on August 11, Nashville police were called to Branch's home with Patrick Carney, where she admitted to slapping him in the face "one to two times."
Per Page Six, Branch was arrested "without incident," and posted a $1,000 bond. The "Game of Love" singer was meant to stay in custody for 12 hours, but was released early due to breastfeeding her 6-month-old infant with Carney. So far, Carney has yet to publicly comment on the separation as well as Branch's arrest.
There's no word yet on how the incident will affect Branch's upcoming album, "The Trouble with Fever," whose fate was already unknown after the separation announcement. She seemed close with Carney's family, and given how heavily tied to the release he and his father are, things might not play out as previously expected. Branch's tour is set to begin in Nashville on September 12, while Carney is currently on the Black Keys' Dropout Boogie Tour.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.