Everything We Know About Michelle Branch's Arrest Amid Separation From Husband

Goodbye to you: Michelle Branch has announced her separation from husband Patrick Carney, drummer for the Black Keys. The pair married in 2019 after meeting in 2015, and share two of Branch's three children. The news has some unfortunate timing — much of Branch's upcoming album "The Trouble with Fever" is co-produced by Carney, and his father James even snapped the cover art back in 1970. Carney previously produced Branch's 2017 comeback album "Hopeless Romantic," and it remains to be seen how this new development impacts its follow-up, out September 16.

In a statement to People, Branch said, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward." In addition, Branch tweeted a surprisingly blunt update on her marriage to Carney: "Just found out my husband cheated on me with his manager Haley McDonald from Full Stop Management while I was home with our six month daughter." Accompanied by a shrugging emoji, the tweet was quickly deleted.

Branch's tweet quickly had fans from her early 2000s days siding with her over Carney, with one saying, "Michelle Branch hive we ride at dawn." Now, a shocking update about Branch's arrest adds a whole new dimension to the couple's announcement.