Tamra Judge Takes Shading Teresa Giudice's Wedding Look To New Level

Tamra Judge is no stranger to public spats and doesn't seem to shy away from sharing her unfiltered opinion. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star recently got into a messy public feud with her on-again, off-again friend, Jill Zarin, amid the news of her return to Bravo. In July, Zarin accidentally confirmed that Judge was returning to "RHOC" during an Instagram Live session. In response to Zarin's slip-up, Judge made an "announcement" of her own. "Hey, guys. I have a big announcement, Jill is the thirstiest b***h I've ever met," Judge said in a video posted to Twitter.

Now, Judge is throwing jabs at fellow Bravo star, Teresa Giudice, after fans began making comparisons between the gowns each housewife wore at their respective weddings. Judge first stated her issue with the remarks after social media users noted that both dresses were designed by Mark Zunino, per Bravo TV. In response to a side-by-side comparison of the two brides, Judge left a shady comment under the post. "Very similar. Same designer, but mine was custom made," Judge wrote. Judge donned a strapless Zunino gown during her 2013 wedding to husband Eddie Judge, while Giudice wore the designer at her recent nuptials to Luis Ruelas.

Judge is now doubling down on her comments and has taken her disapproval of Giudice's wedding dress to a new level.