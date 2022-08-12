Tamra Judge Takes Shading Teresa Giudice's Wedding Look To New Level
Tamra Judge is no stranger to public spats and doesn't seem to shy away from sharing her unfiltered opinion. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star recently got into a messy public feud with her on-again, off-again friend, Jill Zarin, amid the news of her return to Bravo. In July, Zarin accidentally confirmed that Judge was returning to "RHOC" during an Instagram Live session. In response to Zarin's slip-up, Judge made an "announcement" of her own. "Hey, guys. I have a big announcement, Jill is the thirstiest b***h I've ever met," Judge said in a video posted to Twitter.
Now, Judge is throwing jabs at fellow Bravo star, Teresa Giudice, after fans began making comparisons between the gowns each housewife wore at their respective weddings. Judge first stated her issue with the remarks after social media users noted that both dresses were designed by Mark Zunino, per Bravo TV. In response to a side-by-side comparison of the two brides, Judge left a shady comment under the post. "Very similar. Same designer, but mine was custom made," Judge wrote. Judge donned a strapless Zunino gown during her 2013 wedding to husband Eddie Judge, while Giudice wore the designer at her recent nuptials to Luis Ruelas.
Judge is now doubling down on her comments and has taken her disapproval of Giudice's wedding dress to a new level.
Tamra says Teresa's dress was a knock-off
Tamra Judge has turned shade throwing up a notch, and is not holding back. During a recent episode of her podcast "Two Ts In A Pod," which she hosts alongside Teddi Mellencamp, Judge claimed that Teresa Giudice's wedding dress was a "knock-off."
"I did find out that it is the exact same designer, Mark Zunino, that did our dresses. I mean even down to the pale pink, everything," Judge said. "The Real Housewives of Orange County” vet then went on to add that a source within the designer's camp confirmed that her dress was custom made, and Giudice's wasn't. "Hers was kind of the knock-off of my dress that you can buy off the rack," Judge explained. For the second podcast episode in a row, Judge went on to throw shade at Giudice's sky-high hairstyle, referring to it as the "$10,000 thing on her head."
This isn't the first time the two "Real Housewives" stars have gotten into a public feud. In April, Judge claimed Giudice unfollowed her after she likened Giudice's then-fiance, Luis Ruelas, to "RHOC" star Vicki Gunvalson's controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. Clearly, Judge is refusing to back down from her criticism of all things Tre!