Inside The Last Year Of Anne Heche's Life Before Her Tragic Death

As the tragic details of Anne Heche's death are coming to light, fans are mourning the loss of the 53-year-old actor. Heche was involved in a nightmarish car crash on August 5, when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home, starting a deadly fire. The crash left the "Seven Days Seven Nights" star in critical condition, per TMZ.

A FOX11 reporter at the scene was shocked at the car crash site damage and was overheard saying (via Deadline), "If there's somebody alive in there, this is going to be a miracle." Although it seemed Heche might live despite the odds, on August 11, Heche's representative shared a tragic update about the star's condition. In a statement reported by People, the actor's rep said Heche's condition had taken a turn for the worse and that she was "not expected to survive."

But despite the tumultuous final week of Heche's life, the year before the "Vanished" actor's tragic death was actually bright and promising.