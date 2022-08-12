Anne Heche's Rep Shares Tragic Update About The Star's Condition

According to Anne Heche's family, she had sustained injuries that may be impossible to recover from. In a joint statement shared with the media, they said that her condition has gotten worse, and the actor is "not expected to survive."

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement read, per People. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable." According to Deadline, Heche is now considered "brain dead," and her family has made the difficult decision to take her off life support. "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the statement continued. "She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Per People, they are planning to have an Honor Walk for Heche, which is usually done by the hospital employees for donor patients as they go to the operating room in what would be their final moments. There has also been an outpour of support for the actor, including from her co-star and ex James Tupper, who is also the father of her two sons. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche," he wrote on Instagram. "We love you."