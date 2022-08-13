Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Anne Heche's Heartbreaking Death

When Anne Heche's fans learned that she had died days after being hospitalized for injuries sustained in a catastrophic car accident, many paid tribute to the "Another World" star on Twitter, remembering her as a true trailblazer for going public with her relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

"Kids today don't know what it was like, but I vividly recall when Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres came out about their relationship back in 1997. I was in awe, and remember thinking, 'This could really change things for people.' Thank you for so bravely taking that step, Anne,'" tweeted screenwriter Ted Geoghegan. In a 2020 interview with Mr. Warburton, Heche opened up about how risky it was to be an out member of the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood at the time she and DeGeneres were dating. Heche wanted to attend the premiere of her 1997 movie "Volcano" with her girlfriend but was warned by Fox execs that she would lose her contract if she did. Heche invited DeGeneres anyway. "We were escorted out of the theater before the lights came on by security," she recalled.

Heche and DeGeneres broke up in 2000, and the following year, DeGeneres compared the painful split to the loss of a girlfriend who had died in a car crash. "It's almost worse to lose someone and know they're still alive out there," she told the Los Angeles Times. After Heche met a similar fate two decades later, DeGeneres had something to say about her ex's death.